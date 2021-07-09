Star Wars Cantina Showdown playset lets you re-create iconic New Hope scene

Hasbro

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dr. Evazan and Ponda Baba walk into a bar. You know how that one goes down. Longtime Star Wars collectors will remember the '90s Power of the Force Cantina Showdown set featuring this trio, designed to let you re-create the iconic moment from A New Hope.

Hasbro is giving the Cantina Showdown set a modern update for its 6-inch Black Series, CNET can exclusively reveal. It includes the three figures and their weapons, along with a bar for them to chill out at before their disarming confrontation.

The old-school packaging pays homage to the Power of the Force toy line, which ran from 1995 to 2000 and revitalized Star Wars action figure collecting after it went quiet in the '80s. The nostalgic aesthetic is part of Lucasfilm's 50th anniversary celebration.

This isn't the first time the Black Series has visited Mos Eisley's cantina -- a 2014 set brought us into Han Solo and Greedo's booth for their deadly confrontation.

It'll set you back $105 and be available only on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada and the UK in fall 2021. The set will be released during Hasbro PulseCon 2021, but the exact date for the virtual fan event has yet to be confirmed.

Just remember, he has the death sentence on 12 systems.