"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" didn't get any Academy Award acting nominations, but that didn't mean the space saga didn't have a presence at Sunday night's Oscars.

Stars Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran and BB-8 all gathered in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre galaxy to present the awards for best animated feature to "Coco," and best animated short film to "Dear Basketball."

Hamill's been joking about the presentation almost since his inclusion was announced.

So..... anything good on TV tonight? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 4, 2018

Hamill was a Force-fully fun presenter, dropping a joke about his Jedi retirement plan. "I'm here to pick up my monthly check under the Jedi pension plan," he cracked. "Apparently they never end."

Jedi pension plan? What, is that a 401(k2d2)? — ThePeerless (@ThePeerless) March 5, 2018

And as he opened the first envelope, Hamill murmured to himself, "Don't say 'La La Land,' don't say 'La La Land.'"

Mark Hamill is a gift from heaven. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vdtiHCVLUe — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) March 5, 2018

Isaac got in a joke too, about how he could understand rolling droid BB-8. "I'm fluent in Yiddish," he said.

brb calling my mom to tell her oscar isaac just said he's fluent in yiddish https://t.co/vC5gAb6Fgh — Leigh Lahav (@leighlahav) March 5, 2018

BB-8 is a member of the tribe?? I will take Oscar Isaac’s word as canon and accept that droid as a Jew and a Yiddish speaker. — Rachel Goldfarb (@RachelG8489) March 5, 2018

But some thought the Star Wars stars could've shone more brightly.