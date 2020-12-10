Star Wars: Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, Lando... everything announced at today's epic Disney Plus event

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Star Wars fans just got the absolute motherlode of good news during Thursday's Disney investor call. The company announced ... well, everything. So much Star Wars. Too much Star Wars, even. There's a new Ahsoka show, more details on upcoming Obi-Wan and Lando shows. And that's far from all. Pattie Jenkins is directing a new Rogue Squadron movie and...

Dear lord, we can barely keep up. Here's everything announced so far.

Ahsoka

The fan-favorite character of Ahsoka Tano was first seen in the animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, but Rosario Dawson brought the character to live-action in this season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.



She's now getting her own stand-alone show.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDP — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Dawson's portrayal of the animated character meant some changes needed to be made to Ahsoka's appearance for the transition to a live-action format so stunt work during lightsaber fights could be performed more easily.

Not much has been revealed as of yet about the new Ahsoka Tano live-action series for Disney Plus, but fingers crossed we get to see more characters from both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels pop up in the new adventures.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney shared more info on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney Plus. The series begins 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Maybe the best part of this news: Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Lando

Lando is in early stages of development, but will be headed up by Justin Simien, who directed Dear White People. The presentation showed a sizzle reel that compiled old footage of Lando, set to the funky theme song from Cowboy Bebop. That gives you an idea of the heist-like feel of the show.

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins of Wonder Woman fame is directing a Rogue Squadron movie. Oh my lord.

We know very little about this movie, but it will hit cinemas in 2023.

Bad Batch

Some of the best Star Wars we've seen in the last decade or so has been animated! So we're glad to hear more is coming.



Bad Batch is headed to Disney Plus.

A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/V0jQc4XNIe — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Andor

A new show starring Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in Rogue One. We actually got a lot of footage on this one. Keen on this one.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Taika Waititi is doing Star Wars stuff

We knew this already, but it was mentioned in the show.

A brand-new Star Wars feature with acclaimed filmmaker @TaikaWaititi is in development. Get ready for an unforgettable ride! 🌟 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Taika Waititi directed the first-season finale of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars spinoff show airing on Disney Plus, and also played deadly assassin droid IG-11 on the show. He directed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and 2019's Jojo Rabbit, winning an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for the latter. In May 2020, Lucasfilm revealed he'll direct and co-write a Star Wars film.

Rangers of the Old Republic

We don't know too much about this one at this point, but it's a bit of a Mandalorian spin-off.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EMzFuiqdOs — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars Visions

Star Wars Visions is a series of animated shorts from Japanese anime creators. Remember that Animatrix thing we got in The Matrix universe? Like that, but Star Wars.

Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the @StarWars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators. Coming in 2021 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lmCZGSHEhY — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

The Acolyte

This one is a "mystery thriller" from Leslye Headland, who was behind Russian Doll on Netflix. We know very little about this show at this point, but Headland is awesome, so hopefully this will be awesome.