Star Wars: Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, Lando... everything announced at today's epic Disney Plus event

Star Wars fans just got the absolute motherlode of good news during Thursday's Disney investor call. The company announced ... well, everything. So much Star Wars. Too much Star Wars, even. There's a new Ahsoka show, more details on upcoming Obi-Wan and Lando shows. And that's far from all. Pattie Jenkins is directing a new Rogue Squadron movie and...
Dear lord, we can barely keep up. Here's everything announced so far.
Ahsoka
The fan-favorite character of Ahsoka Tano was first seen in the animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, but Rosario Dawson brought the character to live-action in this season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.
She's now getting her own stand-alone show.
Dawson's portrayal of the animated character meant some changes needed to be made to Ahsoka's appearance for the transition to a live-action format so stunt work during lightsaber fights could be performed more easily.
Not much has been revealed as of yet about the new Ahsoka Tano live-action series for Disney Plus, but fingers crossed we get to see more characters from both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels pop up in the new adventures.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Disney shared more info on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney Plus. The series begins 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.
Maybe the best part of this news: Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader.
Lando
Lando is in early stages of development, but will be headed up by Justin Simien, who directed Dear White People. The presentation showed a sizzle reel that compiled old footage of Lando, set to the funky theme song from Cowboy Bebop. That gives you an idea of the heist-like feel of the show.
Rogue Squadron
Patty Jenkins of Wonder Woman fame is directing a Rogue Squadron movie. Oh my lord.
We know very little about this movie, but it will hit cinemas in 2023.
Bad Batch
Some of the best Star Wars we've seen in the last decade or so has been animated! So we're glad to hear more is coming.
Bad Batch is headed to Disney Plus.
Andor
A new show starring Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in Rogue One. We actually got a lot of footage on this one. Keen on this one.
Taika Waititi is doing Star Wars stuff
We knew this already, but it was mentioned in the show.
Taika Waititi directed the first-season finale of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars spinoff show airing on Disney Plus, and also played deadly assassin droid IG-11 on the show. He directed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and 2019's Jojo Rabbit, winning an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for the latter. In May 2020, Lucasfilm revealed he'll direct and co-write a Star Wars film.
Rangers of the Old Republic
We don't know too much about this one at this point, but it's a bit of a Mandalorian spin-off.
Star Wars Visions
Star Wars Visions is a series of animated shorts from Japanese anime creators. Remember that Animatrix thing we got in The Matrix universe? Like that, but Star Wars.
The Acolyte
This one is a "mystery thriller" from Leslye Headland, who was behind Russian Doll on Netflix. We know very little about this show at this point, but Headland is awesome, so hopefully this will be awesome.