Paramount Plus

The new trailer for Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, dropped during Star Trek day celebrations, which featured panels and announcements for fans. Along with the action-packed look at what's to come for the Star Trek series, streaming on Paramount Plus in the US, came the confirmation it would be returning for a season 3.

Here's the trailer, featuring always-welcome time travel shenanigans.

At one point, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) ominously informs us, "Time has been broken."

The trailer reveals events involving Q (John de Lancie) going back in time and setting up a "totalitarian nightmare."

"The only way to heal our future is to go back and repair the past," Picard declares.

We also got confirmation of season 3!

Star Trek: Picard stars Stewart, along with Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway and more. Season 2 is slated for sometime in February, 2022 on Paramount Plus.