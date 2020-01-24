Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Patrick Stewart is in a new show over on CBS All Access. Full disclosure: CNET's parent company is ViacomCBS. How's the show? Well, here's a review of Star Trek: Picard.
If you wanted to watch Star Trek: The Next Generation, it's online at lots of places including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and CBS All Access. There, you can learn even more about Picard. Full disclosure: I was trying to write a disclosure joke and I was not successful.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Chill out with Sabrina
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
Discuss: Star Trek: Picard is online right now
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.