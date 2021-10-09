Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer unveiled at New York Comic Con

Paramount Plus

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery now have a chance to boldly go into high-anticipation mode for season 4. On Saturday, streaming service Paramount Plus released the official trailer for the season during a Discovery panel at New York Comic Con.

The season is set to hit Paramount Plus in the US on Nov. 18. In Canada, it'll be on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and the Crave streaming service, and it'll show up on Netflix in 190 other countries.

Discovery's fourth season sees Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the captain's chair, following her promotion at the end of season 3. It's the first time a black woman has helmed a ship in a live-action Star Trek series, Variety notes. She's got her work cut out for her. Season 4 pits the Trek crew against an "anomaly" five light-years in size, which threatens to wipe out worlds both inside and beyond the Federation, says Variety.

When Discovery first kicked off, it "wasn't a hit straight away, with a few problematic storylines to clean up," says CNET's Jennifer Bisset. But thanks to Martin-Green's strong lead performance, the program "eventually sweeps you up," making it one of the best TV shows on Paramount Plus. (That's along with Star Trek: Picard, which CNET reviewer Rich Trenholm said "charts a bold new course for Trek.")