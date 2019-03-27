St. Louis slices its bagels funny and the internet does not approve

If you're a sensible person and someone asks you to slice a bagel, you'll cut it horizontally through the center, creating two halves.

But not if you live in St. Louis, apparently.

Twitter user Alek Krautmann posted a picture Monday of bagels sliced vertically, like a loaf of bread.

"Today I introduced my co-workers to the St. Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!" he wrote.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

The internet isn't having it. Twitter users are doing what they do best: providing their own take on the situation.

They've shared pictures of "St. Louis-style" foods, like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis PBJ pic.twitter.com/yEkBusJx6G — Barstool sucks lol (@HaverOfOpinions) March 27, 2019

They've also offered up a new way to enjoy New England chowder.

I've been enjoying St Louis New England Chowder for years... glad these bagels are catching everyone up to the right way to eat! pic.twitter.com/0rSqVUwaFH — Clint Sears (@clintisawesome) March 27, 2019

Not even cereal is safe.

Excited to try some St. Louis cereal pic.twitter.com/BpQ0VFNzSF — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 27, 2019

One user responded to Krautmann with a suggestion for a mouthwatering pairing: A St. Louis-style jelly roll.

Would love to pair this with my St Louis style jelly roll pic.twitter.com/2xZ1164XJM — Thing Understander (@WithNoE) March 27, 2019

Another St. Louis delicacy: Banana sandwiches.

Today I introduced my coworkers to a St Louis classic pic.twitter.com/0RLrPYYRLM — SmashMike (@Mikelennial) March 27, 2019

Folks in St. Louis apparently slice their pizza differently, too.

you haven't lived until you've tried St Louis style pizza 😋 pic.twitter.com/Wp0uiAUUP2 — evan (@evcon) March 27, 2019

And another way to serve pizza: Boiled. Yum.

Then there's the classic St. Louis-style hot dog.

nothing reminds me more of the summer than a st louis style hot dog pic.twitter.com/i43OCNCjrr — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2019

Folks in New York, land of the bagel, also weighed in.

"Thank you for reporting this crime, but we only serve New York City, where this would NEVER happen," tweeted NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea.

Thank you for reporting this crime, but we only serve New York City, where this would NEVER happen. https://t.co/dNCyX56svk — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 27, 2019

Even New York Sen. Chuck Schumer had something to say.

"On behalf of the New York Delegation: St. Louis, fuhgeddaboudit," he tweeted.

On behalf of the New York Delegation:



St. Louis, fuhgeddaboudit. https://t.co/zGvFRfBfJ0 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 27, 2019

It all makes us wonder: Did St. Louis cater the Fyre Festival?

turns out the fyre fest was only just trying to sell st. louis style grilled cheese pic.twitter.com/WBpRYAKbQi — ben (@VT_Ben) March 27, 2019

Originally published March 27, 1:17 p.m. PT.

Update, 4:30 p.m. PT: Adds more tweets.