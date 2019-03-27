If you're a sensible person and someone asks you to slice a bagel, you'll cut it horizontally through the center, creating two halves.
But not if you live in St. Louis, apparently.
Twitter user Alek Krautmann posted a picture Monday of bagels sliced vertically, like a loaf of bread.
"Today I introduced my co-workers to the St. Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!" he wrote.
The internet isn't having it. Twitter users are doing what they do best: providing their own take on the situation.
They've shared pictures of "St. Louis-style" foods, like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
They've also offered up a new way to enjoy New England chowder.
Not even cereal is safe.
One user responded to Krautmann with a suggestion for a mouthwatering pairing: A St. Louis-style jelly roll.
Another St. Louis delicacy: Banana sandwiches.
Folks in St. Louis apparently slice their pizza differently, too.
And another way to serve pizza: Boiled. Yum.
Then there's the classic St. Louis-style hot dog.
Folks in New York, land of the bagel, also weighed in.
"Thank you for reporting this crime, but we only serve New York City, where this would NEVER happen," tweeted NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea.
Even New York Sen. Chuck Schumer had something to say.
"On behalf of the New York Delegation: St. Louis, fuhgeddaboudit," he tweeted.
It all makes us wonder: Did St. Louis cater the Fyre Festival?
Originally published March 27, 1:17 p.m. PT.
Update, 4:30 p.m. PT: Adds more tweets.
St. Louis slices its bagels funny and the internet does not approve
