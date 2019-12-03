Spotify

Spotify released its streaming numbers for the decade Tuesday in its inaugural edition of "Wrapped," a new year-end look at the music service's most-streamed artists and albums. Spotify's 113 million subscribers will also be able to view their personalized streaming statistics soon.

Grammy Award-winning singer Rhianna's ex-boyfriend, Drake, was Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade, with more than 28 billion streams. He's followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem. With 6.5 billion streams in 2019, Post Malone was the most-streamed artist of the year. In second and third place were Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

The most streamed track of the decade was Sheeran's Shape of You, which accounted for 2.3 billion Spotify streams, while Camila Cabello's Señorita surpassed 1 billion streams as the most-streamed track of 2019.

Podcast listenership at Spotify grew by 50% in 2019, the company said in a release, with more than 500,000 titles now available on the platform. The most streamed podcast of 2019 was The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal.

Spotify's full report on the most-streamed artists, tracks and albums of the decade is available for download in PDF format.