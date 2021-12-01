Spotify Wrapped 2021: How to see your top songs, artists, 'audio aura' and more

Spotify

Spotify's 2021 Wrapped experiences, which tap into your personal data to recap your musical tastes for the year, are rolling out now in its mobile app worldwide, the company said Wednesday in a blog post. This year's Wrapped includes new personalized features, like making you the hero of your own movie soundtrack, divining your "audio aura," playing "two truths and a lie" with your 2021 trends and matching your stats up with your friends'.

As usual, the Wrapped experience also sums up your own top artists, genres, songs and podcasts, plus total minutes listened on Spotify. You can share your Wrapped recap on TikTok this year. A new social-sharing "card' for TikTok joins ones for Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Spotify Wrapped is one of its most popular personalization features, as well as a hook for one of the company's biggest marketing campaigns of the year. Spotify itself is the world's biggest streaming music service by number of users, providing a pulse of the world's listening habits with its annual recap of the year.

This year's personal Wrapped experiences include:

Audio Aura -- Spotify enlisted an "aura reader" to visualize your top two music moods of the year.

"Two truths and a lie" playing cards -- An interactive data-based game displays three facts about your listening this year. You guess which one is bogus.



2021: The Movie -- Spotify combed your data to create a movie soundtrack to your life this year, figuring out songs that suit your opening credits, your fight scene, your epic training montage and other cinematic moments.



2021 Wrapped Blend -- Piggybacking on the Blend playlist feature

Where to find your Wrapped experience

Wrapped is available only in Spotify's mobile app for Android mobile devices or Apple iPhones or iPads.

Spotify's iOS and Android mobile apps have banners for Wrapped near the top of the Home tab, where you can find your personalized Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped not showing up?

You can also visit spotify.com/wrapped using your Apple or Android mobile device, which has a button with a deep link that drops you into your Wrapped experience in the app. If you see a button that says "download the app," click on it even if you've already installed the app on your device. (The button's link will simply open the app where you want to be, or it may prompt you to update the app if you haven't done so in awhile.)

If you still can't find your Wrapped, it's possible you haven't used Spotify enough to generate sufficient data to create a personalized experience. For users to be eligible for Wrapped, they must stream at least 30 tracks for more than 30 seconds, as well as stream at least five artists.

2021's top Spotify rankings

Spotify also uses its Wrapped rollout to reveal its rankings for the most-streamed audio on its service this year.

Global most streamed artists

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

US most streamed artists

Drake Taylor Swift Juice WRLD Kanye West Bad Bunny

Global most streamed songs

Drivers license, by Olivia Rodrigo Montero (Call Me By Your Name), by Lil Nas X Stay (with Justin Bieber), by The Kid Laroi Good 4 u, by Olivia Rodrigo Levitating (featuring DaBaby), by Dua Lipa

US most streamed songs

Drivers license, by Olivia Rodrigo Good 4 u, by Olivia Rodrigo Kiss Me More (featuring SZA), by Doja Cat Heat Waves, by Glass Animals Levitating, (featuring DaBaby) by Dua Lipa

Global most streamed albums

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Justice, Justin Bieber =, Ed Sheeran Planet Her, Doja Cat

US most streamed albums

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen Planet Her, Doja Cat Justice, Justin Bieber Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

Global most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie TED Talks Daily The Daily

US most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Crime Junkie Call Her Daddy The Daily NPR News Now

