Spotify offers to DJ your workout with a custom soundtrack

If you're getting fit during quarantine and your workout playlist is played out, Spotify is now offering to DJ your next workout session with a customized workout soundtrack. The company revealed its latest algorithmic feature Wednesday which uses a combo of your tastes and quiz selections to create a uniquely personal get-fit mix.

To use the feature, you first select your preferred content and length of your workout, then you answer a short quiz -- your preferred "vibe", the number of participants, which genres to include -- and upload a picture if you like. Spotify will then create the playlist for you.

"In the last two months, Spotify listeners have created more than 1 million playlists with 'workout' in the title, so it's clear users are on the hunt for new tunes to add to their fitness mixes," Spotify said in a blog post.

CNET's first test-run of the service produced mixed results in a playlist which was slightly more down-tempo than perhaps expected for a solid sweat session but -- since each user's library is unique -- your mileage may vary.

