If you're getting fit during quarantine and your workout playlist is played out, Spotify is now offering to DJ your next workout session with a customized workout soundtrack. The company revealed its latest algorithmic feature Wednesday which uses a combo of your tastes and quiz selections to create a uniquely personal get-fit mix.
To use the feature, you first select your preferred content and length of your workout, then you answer a short quiz -- your preferred "vibe", the number of participants, which genres to include -- and upload a picture if you like. Spotify will then create the playlist for you.
"In the last two months, Spotify listeners have created more than 1 million playlists with 'workout' in the title, so it's clear users are on the hunt for new tunes to add to their fitness mixes," Spotify said in a blog post.
CNET's first test-run of the service produced mixed results in a playlist which was slightly more down-tempo than perhaps expected for a solid sweat session but -- since each user's library is unique -- your mileage may vary.
Read more: 10 best YouTube workout channels to try during quarantine
Discuss: Spotify offers to DJ your workout with a custom soundtrack
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.