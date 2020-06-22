Spotify launches on Xfinity Flex and X1

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify is now available on Xfinity for Flex and X1 customers to use on their TVs, Comcast has announced. Customers with Xfinity Flex can use the music streaming service from Monday, while X1 will have the capability within the next few days.

To use the service, just say "Spotify" into an Xfinity Voice Remote and log in or .

Already available on Xfinity Flex and X1 are rival music streaming services Amazon Music, Pandora, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, XITE, NPR One, Music Choice, Stingray Music and Baeble.

More people are streaming music on their TVs during the increase in working from home caused by COVID-19, according to Comcast.

"Music streaming on Xfinity X1 and Flex is at an all-time high," said Rebecca Heap, SVP of Video and Entertainment at Comcast Cable. "Our customers will now be able to enjoy Spotify's Free and Premium tiers and extensive library of on-demand music, curated playlists and podcasts right on the TV."