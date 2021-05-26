Spotify is kicking off an accelerator program for small, indie artists

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify is launching Fresh Finds, an accelerator-type program for small, independent artists that's drawing its inspiration from the Spotify-curated playlist of the same name. The first "class" of the program has four artists, and they'll get access to various kinds of support, including a collab with a producer, exposure in Spotify's marketing and personalized master classes, and mentorship, Spotify said.

Indie artists who are involved will get the benefit of Spotify's might. As the culture at large has shifted to streaming as the most common way people listen to tunes, Spotify has emerged as the dominant music service, with more than 356 million people worldwide tuning in at least once a month.

The first four artists in the program are Wallice, Unusual Demont, Julia Wolf and Ekkstacy.

Coordinated with the launch of the program, Spotify is rolling out 13 localized Fresh Finds playlists in Brazil, Spain, Australia/New Zealand, the U.K./Ireland, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore/Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Italy, Germany/Switzerland/Austria, South Korea and Turkey.

