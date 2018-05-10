Spotify is going to ban or bury 'hateful' music or artists

Getty Images

Spotify unveiled a new policy that means the music-streaming service can ban or bury music or artists that it judges to be "hateful," with R. Kelly's reportedly the first high-profile name to affected.

Thursday, Spotify published a new policy about hate content and hateful conduct, which is summarized as giving it the right to completely remove or abstain from promoting or playlisting any music that "expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual."

Artist R. Kelly may be the first high-profile artist impacted. The R&B star, who has faced heightened criticism lately for longstanding claims he abuses young women, won't have any music included in Spotify's playlists any longer, according to a Billboard report. Kelly has rejected allegations of abuse.

Tech/media giants broadly are grappling with acting as arbiter of what is objectionable or not and are grappling with how to balance free speech versus censorship.

Spotify didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment, nor did R. Kelly's publicist.

