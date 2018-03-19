Friends, Vulcans, Starfleet officers, lend me your ear tips!

An iconic set of pointy ears worn by Leonard Nimoy in "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" are up for auction through Lelands.com and they look pretty funky when you see them up close. You'll notice pits and wrinkles in the flesh-colored appliances. On film, they were artfully blended with make-up to match Nimoy's own ears.

Nimoy, who died in 2015, sported the alien accessories during filming for the 1984 movie. "The Search for Spock" followed the continuing adventures of the original Star Trek crew, including Captain Kirk and Doctor McCoy, as they tried to find their lost Vulcan friend.

Nimoy also directed the movie, so the ears probably spent just as much time behind the camera as in front of it. Nimoy originally donated the ear tips to a charity in the mid-'80s.

A set of Spock ear tips from the original 1960s series went up for bid in 2016 and sold for $2,560 (£1,820, AU$3,315). The movie ears look remarkably similar to those earlier foam-latex costume pieces.

The auction for the "Search for Spock" ears has four days left to run and is currently at a bid of $1,210 (£860, AU$1,570).