Spider-Man: No Way Home had the 3rd biggest opening weekend in history

Sony

After a couple of lacklustre years at the box office, it appears as though Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken the seal.

Despite COVID and a recent surge in case numbers, Spider-Man: No Way Home took in a projected $253 million in its domestic opening weekend, but an incredible $587 million globally. It now sits behind other Marvel movies Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War as the third biggest opening ever.

Considering Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in less favourable circumstances, those numbers are ridiculous. For context, it beat the opening weekends of every single Star Wars movie.

Positive buzz around the movie, solid reviews and the upcoming Christmas holiday season, will almost certainly result in a long tail for the latest Marvel release. Spider-Man: No Way Home will almost certainly become the highest grossing movie of the year and become Sony's most successful movie release ever in the process.

Does this mean cinema is saved? That remains to be seen. Spider-Man's incredible domestic take represented 92% of all takings at the cinema this weekend. It'll be interesting to see, in the coming months, if Spider-Man: No Way Home encourages more people to go back to the cinema, after some of the strangest years in history.