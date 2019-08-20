Spider-Man might be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sony Pictures

Will Marvel Studios and Sony Entertainment stop working together on Spider-Man movies? As of Tuesday, the future for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man seemed murky.

Deadline reported that a high-level dispute between the two companies means Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige won't produce any more Spider-Man films, and that Marvel will no longer be involved in the Spidey movie universe.

Marvel didn't return a request for comment. A Sony representative suggested the issue was over production credits. Sources say negotiations are ongoing.

There are still two planned movies starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man yet to come. It's possible that your average fan may not notice a difference between those two movies and Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming, both of which were made under the Sony-Marvel agreement.

What's this deal, anyway? While he's long been a Marvel character in the comics, movie Spider-Man is a Sony Entertainment franchise character. In 2015, Sony and Marvel made a deal to work together on several Spider-Man films, and it seems to have been a wall-crawling success.

The reaction online has been instantaneous, with many blaming Sony for the issue.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, made under the Marvel-Sony deal, recently became Sony's highest-grossing film of all time earning $1.109 billion globally.