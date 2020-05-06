Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse almost had Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield cameos

Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in no way needs to be improved -- but it almost saw a very special set of cameos. Producer Christopher Miller revealed in Wednesday's quarantine watch party that he wanted cameos for Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, all three actors to play Spider-Man in the Sony Spider-Man Universe of Characters (yes, that's the official title).

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

While that trio would have been special, Spider-Verse already has plenty of Spider-folk on its plate: Miles Morales, Peter B. Parker, Chris Pine's Peter Parker, Spider-Woman, Peni Parker, Spider-Man Noir and last but not least, Peter Porker, aka Spider-Ham. I hope you're planning your next Verse rewatch right now.

The quarantine party produced a few more tidbits, including confirmation that Spider-Verse's sequel will be October, 2022 (the lockdown will have wrapped up by then, surely).

Any chance you and/or @philiplord can tell us anything about the cameo Tom Holland was supposed to make at one point? And was it just him or were the others considered/planned too?? — Aaron (@aaron_rivin) May 7, 2020

Miles' lottery number that won him a place in Brooklyn Visions Academy was 42 because "synergy."

Yes, the 42 at the beginning was the lottery ball that got Miles into Visions Academy. 42 and Miles have a lot of synergy https://t.co/PYfydpl5Mb — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

This is cool: "One rule was no dialogue boxes or anything too comic book-y until after Miles is bitten."

One rule was no dialogue boxes or anything too comic book-y until after Miles is bitten#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/qXh8gK2fcK — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

Another fascinating tidbit on development: "Kingpin was inspired by the @sinKEVitch version in the comics. His personal flashback later in the film was a special homage to his incredible style."

Kingpin was inspired by the @sinKEVitch version in the comics. His personal flashback later in the film was a special homage to his incredible style#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/mEwYEzi8nJ — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

An inside joke (that's now for everyone): "We have a back-and-forth prank war with our friend director @willgluckwhat who embarrassed us putting our names in Easy A among other movies. In this film, we had his name in the post-credits scene but it got cut for legal reasons."

We have a back-and-forth prank war with our friend director @willgluckwhat who embarrassed us putting our names in Easy A among other movies. In this film, we had his name in the post-credits scene but it got cut for legal reasons:#QuarantineWatchParty #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/SxXxKojoma — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

For more Miller and Lord genius, the producers have animated comedy Connected coming this October all things going to plan. Here's the trailer: