Spider-Man, Fortnite and unicorns land on Google's most-searched Halloween costumes

Marvel Studios/ Sony

Google Trends on Tuesday shared its annual roundup of the most-searched Halloween costumes, and it includes Spider-Man, Fortnite and plenty of clowns -- both creepy and not. The list also features witches, dinosaurs and unicorns.

The top 10 searches in the US last month were:

1) It

2) Witch

3) Spider-Man

4) Dinosaur

5) Descendants

6) Clown

7) Fortnite

8) Chucky

9) 1980s

10) Unicorn

Spider-Man, clowns and unicorns are old favorites that made their way back to this year's list, Google says.

Google's Frightgeist map also shows which costumes are being searched for in different cities. Chucky is the top costume around Los Angeles, for example, and Descendants is the top around New York City.

The list of Top 10 couples costumes includes Lilo and Stitch, Bonnie and Clyde, and Adam and Eve.

For group costumes, Descendants, Fortnite and Stranger Things topped the list. The release of Toy Story 4 also helped shape the searches. Forky was the "biggest breakout costume search of this year," Google says, and "Bo Peep costume" is up by 300 percent.

People also are looking for ways to get their pets in on the fun. The most-searched pet costumes include Chucky dog costume, Pennywise dog costume and Batman dog costume.

And let's not forget adorable baby costumes. Topping that list are banana, Dalmatian and Grinch.