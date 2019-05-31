Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer shows Stealth Suit, Mysterio mentorship

Mentorship from Mysterio and new scenes with Peter Parker's Stealth Suit highlight a Chinese Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer that's making the rounds on the internet Friday.

While we have not been able to confirm an official link from Sony for the trailer, the version that is online revolves heavily around Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck (otherwise known as Mysterio) giving advice to Parker (Tom Holland) about the personal sacrifices potentially involved in being a hero.

"Even if you win a battle, sometimes they die," Mysterio says in a voiceover for the trailer, which also shows Parker swinging through the skies in his new black suit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also looks to be getting an earlier release in China of June 28, which puts it ahead of the US release of July 2.