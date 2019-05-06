Spider-Man: Far From Home's new trailer totally spoils Avengers: Endgame

Jay Maidment

Now that we're all getting over Avengers: Endgame, Sony has released a new trailer for this summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel. Now that Endgame's spoiler ban has lifted (according to the Russos at least), the trailer also seems to definitively reveal that it takes place after the Avengers film in the MCU.

If you haven't seen Endgame yet, stop now.

The trailer shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) grieving the loss of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), the latter having perished at the end of Endgame. Parker quickly reveals to other cops (in his Spidey costume of course) that he's going on vacation with his friends, all of whom appear to have been dusted and resurrected since it appears Ned (Jacob Batalon), Michelle "MJ" Jones (Zendaya) and Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) are all the same age.

Parker is seen avoiding a phone call from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), much to Hogan's dismay. But as seen in the earlier trailer, Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) recruit Parker from his European trip and introduce him to Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) -- who is revealed to be from another Earth in a different dimension.

The trailer confirms that there is now an MCU Multiverse, one in which Gyllenhaal's Beck is from another Earth apparently caused by Thanos' snap tearing a hole in the dimension. (Something we even hinted at coming after Endgame.)

Parker is hoping to continue his trip, but Fury tells him that other heroes like Thor and Captain Marvel are not available right now. Also, if it wasn't obvious enough that Spider-Man is the only available option to deal with threats to Earth, MJ tells him that it's obvious that Parker's Spidey.

In the comics, Mysterio is typically an acclaimed "bad guy," but it looks like we may be getting a European buddy-comedy in this film -- which leaves many fans with a lot of questions. The official movie description from Sony seems to insinuate that Spidey will at least team-up with someone, but maybe it's just Fury instead of Beck.

Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

This multiverse was rumored previously, somewhat fueled by an interview the directors did with EW, wherein Joe Russo confirmed that Ned was also dusted during the Snap and his reunion with Peter in Endgame is just that: "That's the two of them seeing each other for the first time after having disappeared."

There's also been much speculation about the film's name; Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige himself said he likes the multiple meanings behind it, telling sister site ComicBook.com: "It ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of 'home' is a word that has dual meanings we'd like to continue with this [MCU] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings."

Far From Home arrives in theaters with a new international release date of July 2.

First published May 6, 2019 at 6:07 a.m. PT.

Update 6:40 a.m. PT: Adds more trailer details.