Spider-Man 3 gets a title: No Way Home

The third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man adventure got its official title on Wednesday: No Way Home. It comes after actors Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya trolled fans with fake titles on Tuesday.

The movie, which is being helmed by returning director Jon Watts, hits theaters Dec. 17, 2021.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

The name follows the series trend of including the word "Home," after 2017's Homecoming and 2019's Far From Home, and could hint at the movie's multiverse storyline. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are seemingly reprising their roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus from the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, even though the three Spidey series are set in different universes.

However, recent episodes of the Disney Plus MCU show WandaVision hint that the barriers between Marvel's various cinematic universes are thinner than we thought. The character who showed up in the Far From Home postcredits scene could also hail from an alternate universe.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the events of No Way Home will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is coming out March 2022.