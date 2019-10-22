Sphero used to make R2-D2 robots and rolling robot balls. The company's latest robot, RVR, is something completely different: a rolling rover that can connect to Arduino and Raspberry Pi, or Littlebits pieces (Sphero acquired Littlebits earlier this year), to become a platform for a lot more.
Sphero RVR is mainly targeted at schools and educational programs, but the $250 robot could be used as a home robot if your kid was into programming. It pairs easily with a phone/tablet app and can work as a remote control car, but it also can be programmed using Scratch or Javascript.
The RVR has a color sensor (which came from Sphero's acquistion of Specdrums), light sensor, IR, magnetometer, accelerometer and gyroscope, and USB and a four-pin serial port where Littlebits, Arduino, Raspberry Pi and Micro:Bit hardware can plug in and become part of the RVR.
DJI's $500 camera-equipped, gel-bead-shooting Robomaster S1 is a more intelligent drone out of the box, but Sphero's RVR is half the price and a lot more hacker-expandable, plus it has an already-established and pretty active Sphero EDU app to connect with. The RVR can communicate with other Sphero robots like the Sphero Bolt, possibly making for interesting robotic group-hive experiments.
I've just unboxed RVR, and it sets up and drives well. It's reasonably fast, although noisy, but the basic controls are all manual: if you want autonomous driving, you'll have to add on Littlebit kits for time-of-flight sensors and other modules. I haven't tried programming with the extras that were sent to me. I'll report back when I've tried to make some things.
Discuss: Sphero's hackable RVR robot is like an RC car you can add parts to
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.