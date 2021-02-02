Elon Musk

The maiden flight of SN9, the latest iteration of Elon Musk's next-generation Starship rocket designed to go to Mars, has finally received the green light to launch from the SpaceX rocket development facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement it had approved the launch license for SN9, while also revealing that the December launch of its predecessor, SN8, was done without the full sanctioning of the FAA.

The revelation helps explain the weeks of delays to the launch of SN9.

Last week, SpaceX and Musk engaged in a staring contest with the FAA, and the FAA did not blink.

On Thursday, SpaceX went through the process of loading fuel into SN9 in preparation for a launch at its Texas Gulf Coast facility. But the FAA didn't give the OK for the flight to take place.

Musk aired his frustration with the government agency on Twitter:

Unlike its aircraft division, which is fine, the FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure.



Their rules are meant for a handful of expendable launches per year from a few government facilities. Under those rules, humanity will never get to Mars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

In response to a request for comment, an FAA spokesperson said: "We will continue working with SpaceX to resolve outstanding safety issues before we approve the next test flight."

On Friday morning, the scene began to repeat when residents of nearby Boca Chica Village were evacuated in hopes the FAA was ready to give the green light. But shortly thereafter, residents learned there would be no test launch Friday and it was safe to return home.

Then the drama deepened Friday evening when the Verge reported that SpaceX had violated its launch license from the FAA for the December test flight of SN8. The predecessor to SN9 launched from Boca Chica, reached approximately the same altitude where commercial jets do much of their cruising and then oriented itself for a landing. But alas, SN8 came in too fast and met a spectacular and explosive end.

SpaceX/CNET video capture by Jackson Ryan

While we don't know what SpaceX was requesting a safety waiver for specifically, the Washington Post reports that the explosive end of SN8 was expected and not an issue.

Whatever the source of the drama was, the FAA now says everything is kosher with SpaceX and SN9 is free to fly. The village of Boca Chica has been evacuated as of this writing and it appears launch is imminent sometime Tuesday.

Whenever SN9 flies, we'll be sure to carry the video here. Stay tuned.