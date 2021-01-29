Elon Musk

SpaceX and Elon Musk engaged in a staring contest with the Federal Aviation Administration this week, and the FAA did not blink.

On Thursday, SpaceX went through the process of loading fuel into Musk's new Mars rocket iteration, which is identified by the serial number SN9, in preparation for a launch at its Texas Gulf Coast facility. But the FAA didn't give the OK for the flight to take place.

Musk aired his frustration with the government agency on Twitter:

Unlike its aircraft division, which is fine, the FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure.



Their rules are meant for a handful of expendable launches per year from a few government facilities. Under those rules, humanity will never get to Mars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

The FAA later told The Washington Post: "We will continue working with SpaceX to resolve outstanding safety issues before we approve the next test flight."

The Post also reported that the agency is very close to approving the much-anticipated and much-delayed test flight.

This scene began to repeat Friday morning when residents of nearby Boca Chica Village were evacuated in hopes that the FAA was ready to give the green light. But shortly thereafter residents learned there would be no test launch Friday and it was safe to return home.

I have been informed that I may return home to Boca Chica Village. No Starship SN9 flight attempt today. #WenHop continues. 🔥🚀🔥@NASASpaceflight — Mary (@BocaChicaGal) January 29, 2021

What happens next is uncertain. Obviously SpaceX and the FAA will need to get on the same page before SN9 can fly. The company now says it's targeting Monday for the test launch.

SpaceX has been testing and tweaking its Starship design over the past two years, beginning with a series of low-altitude "hops." The first successful flight of significant altitude came last month when SN8 reached approximately the same altitude where commercial jets do much of their cruising.

The milestone was then followed by a fall back to Earth and a new landing maneuver that seemed to succeed in orienting the rocket. But alas, SN8 came in too fast and met a spectacular and explosive end.

SpaceX/CNET video capture by Jackson Ryan

We could still get lucky and see the sequel to the ordeal of SN8 soon, but scrubs and delays have been part of the routine in Starship's development process. Heck, I've already updated this post over a dozen times.

Whenever SN9 flies, we'll be sure to carry the video here. Stay tuned.