SpaceX launch of 57 Starlink satellites that wear sun visors delayed again

SpaceX

The latest SpaceX Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida has been postponed for the third time in three weeks.

Blastoff was originally set for June 26 but was delayed to address technical concerns, then again on Wednesday for weather that would not cooperate. Now SpaceX has scrubbed a planned Saturday morning launch to allow more time once again for technical checkouts.

Standing down from today's launch of the tenth Starlink mission to allow more time for checkouts; team is working to identify the next launch opportunity. Will announce a new target date once confirmed with the Range — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 11, 2020

When it finally gets off the ground, the Falcon 9 rocket's payload will include the first batch of the company's broadband satellites equipped with a sunshade to reduce their brightness.

Since Elon Musk's company began launching the small satellites over a year ago, astronomers and other observers have been surprised and even disturbed by the amount of sunlight the orbiting routers reflect, often interfering with scientific observations.

Musk and SpaceX have been working with major astronomical organizations on the problem and pledged to fix the issue as they ramp up plans to launch tens of thousands of the satellites in the coming years.

Initially, SpaceX tried launching a so-called "darksat," which was essentially a Starlink satellite with a dark coating, but the results from this approach were mixed. Next the company developed and tested a deployable sunshade that it calls "VisorSat."

One VisorSat was launched earlier this month to test the new tech, and the next launch will carry the first batch to be fully shaded.

The mission will come on the heels of a June 30 Falcon 9 rocket launch, which lofted a new GPS satellite for the US military. That was followed by the first SpaceX landing after sending a military satellite to space.

The launch is a rideshare, meaning that room has been made for a pair of Earth-observing satellites for the company BlackSky.

Once we have a new launch date, we'll be sure to update this story.