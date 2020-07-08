SpaceX scrubs Starlink satellite launch Wednesday due to weather

SpaceX

The latest SpaceX Starlink launch is being pushed back once again, this time because mother nature failed to cooperate with plans to blast off from Cape Canaveral in Florida Wednesday morning.

"Standing down from today's mission due to weather," the company's Twitter account posted about 10 minutes before the scheduled launch time. "Will announce a new target launch date once confirmed on the Range."

Standing down from today’s mission due to weather; proceeding through the countdown until T-1 minute for data collection. Will announce a new target launch date once confirmed on the Range — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 8, 2020

The mission was set for June, but was pushed back to July due to technical issues. When it finally gets off the ground, it will include the first batch of the company's broadband satellites equipped with a sunshade to reduce their brightness.

Since Elon Musk's company began launching the small satellites over a year ago, astronomers and other observers have been surprised and even disturbed by the amount of sunlight the orbiting routers reflect, often interfering with scientific observations.

Musk and SpaceX have been working with major astronomical organizations on the problem and pledged to fix the issue as they ramp up plans to launch tens of thousands of the satellites in the coming years.

Now playing: Watch this: Are SpaceX Starlink satellites ruining the night sky?

Initially, SpaceX tried launching a so-called "darksat," which was essentially a Starlink satellite with a dark coating, but the results from this approach were mixed. Next the company developed and tested a deployable sunshade, which it calls "VisorSat."

One VisorSat was launched earlier this month to test the new tech, and the next launch will carry the first batch to be fully shaded.

The mission will come on the heels of a June 30 Falcon 9 rocket launch, which lofted a new GPS satellite, followed by the first SpaceX landing after lifting a military satellite to space.

We'll update this post when we have a new launch date and time.