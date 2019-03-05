SpaceX mission: Watch Crew Dragon return to Earth from the ISS

Enlarge Image NASA/Joel Kowsky

Launch from Earth on a Falcon 9 rocket: Check. Orbit the planet: Check. Dock at the International Space Station: Check. Head back to Earth: Almost there!

The SpaceX Crew Dragon is deep into its initial NASA Demo-1 mission and it's checked all the boxes so far. The next big step is to close the hatch, undock from the ISS and come back to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean later this week. You can tune in to NASA TV for all the action.

NASA kicks off its live coverage on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. PT when the ISS crew is set to close the hatch leading to the capsule. The space agency will later pick up with coverage of the undocking process, which is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Crew Dragon will spend a little time in space before reentering the atmosphere. NASA TV will track the deorbit and landing starting around 4:30 a.m. PT on Friday.

Crew Dragon delivered crew supplies and equipment to the ISS. While no humans were on board, the capsule did host a test dummy named Ripley and a cute Earth plushie toy, which was adopted by NASA astronaut Anne McClain. The capsule will return with research samples on board.

While SpaceX has aced the proceedings so far, this next stage will test the Crew Dragon's departure, reentry and parachute systems. SpaceX's Go Searcher recovery ship will pick up the capsule from the water.

This adventure marks the first test flight for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which involves SpaceX and Boeing working to launch astronauts from US soil for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

If Crew Dragon passes scrutiny for the Demo-1 mission, then astronauts could launch in a SpaceX capsule as early as midyear.