SpaceX just received $300 million from the Department of Defence

Today the Department of Defence announced a series of contracts for reconnaissance launches totaling $738 million, including a $297 million contract for SpaceX from the US Air Force.

The contract is for three missions specifically: the NROL-87, NROL-85, and AFSPC-44 launches.

NROL stands for National Reconnaissance Office Launch and AFSPC stands for Air Force Space Command. These missions are generally classified, so it's difficult to tell precisely what kind of work these launches will entail, but most likely it will involve sending satellites into orbit for information purposes.

According to the Department of Defence, SpaceX will be responsible for "launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations/spaceflight worthiness and mission unique activities for each mission". So practically everything involved in the mission.

The AFSPC-44 mission is expected to be completed by February 2021, where as NROL-87 and NROL-85 is scheduled to be completed by December 2021. According to the Department of Defence's release two companies fought it out for the contract, but SpaceX was selected.

Colorado-based United Launch Services was awarded the remaining $441 million to send up three missions of their own: SILENTBARKER, SBIRS GEO-5 and SBIRS GEO-6.

