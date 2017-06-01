See SpaceX launch a recycled Dragon spacecraft to the ISS

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is all loaded up and ready to fly Thursday for the CRS-11 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. This will mark SpaceX's 11th cargo flight to the ISS, but it's the first to use a previously flown Dragon capsule. This Dragon visited the station for a resupply mission in September 2014. Space fans can view the launch webcast on YouTube.

CRS-11 is scheduled to take flight at 2:55 p.m. PT from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon will separate from the Falcon 9 rocket's second stage about 10 minutes after liftoff. SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of the Falcon 9 back at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Elon Musk's space company has already successfully recycled and relaunched a Falcon 9 rocket.

If all goes as planned, the refurbished Dragon will dock with the station on June 4, delivering a 6,000-pound (2,720 kilogram) payload to the awaiting astronauts. The cargo includes materials for over 250 science experiments and investigations covering topics as diverse as combustion in microgravity and seed cultivation.

Dragon is scheduled to hang out with the space station for one month before returning to Earth with an anticipated splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX is in the middle of a NASA contract covering up to 20 missions to the ISS through 2024. The CRS-11 mission will mark the 100th launch from the historic LC-39A site, which was previously used as a launch pad for Apollo missions.

