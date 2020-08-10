SpaceX is planning a resort at its Texas launch facility, job posting reveals

Elon Musk/SpaceX

Elon Musk famously dreams of a city on Mars, 1 million humans strong. But first, his company SpaceX looks to be building a resort on Texas' Gulf Coast alongside a planned spaceport at Boca Chica Village.

Boca Chica is currently where the company is developing and testing Starship, its Mars rocket.

A job posting surfaced over the weekend for "a talented Resort Development Manager to oversee the development of SpaceX's first resort."

"Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next-generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st century Spaceport," the want ad reads.

The ad also seems to indicate that the project is in the early stages of development, as the responsibilities of the position include managing the design, determining the cost and schedule, and obtaining necessary permits.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

While SpaceX may be building the only spaceport nearby, adding a resort to the mix wouldn't be that out of character for the area. Popular resorts can already be found just a few miles away at the spring break mecca of South Padre Island.