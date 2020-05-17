SpaceX invites 2020 grads to launch their photos on historic ISS flight

Enlarge Image SpaceX

From a Facebook commencement to robot avatars, the graduates of 2020 are finding ways to honor their academic careers during the coronavirus pandemic. One new option is to launch their face into space.

SpaceX is set to send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on May 27. "In an effort to celebrate the class of 2020 -- from kindergarten to graduate school -- SpaceX and NASA are inviting students from around the world to submit their photo to fly on America's first human spaceflight in nearly a decade," SpaceX said.

Grads (or soon-to-be grads) can submit a photo through the SpaceX Class of 2020 website, where it will be integrated into a mosaic image of Earth.

The Earth image will be printed out and flown on the Crew Dragon capsule along with NASA's Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on the Demo-2 mission. The deadline for photo submissions is May 20 at 9 a.m. PT.

You can explore the mosaic on the SpaceX site. Zoom in and see the graduates. Some are wearing their caps and gowns. Some posed at home or snapped selfies for the occasion.

The Demo-2 mission will represent many milestones. It will be the first launch of humans from the US since the end of the space shuttle era in 2011. It will be SpaceX's first human spaceflight. Now it will also help mark the graduation milestone for students around the globe. That's a fittingly grand way to celebrate.