SpaceX Crew Dragon preps for first flight in Florida

SpaceX/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

SpaceX's Crew Dragon commercial astronaut spacecraft has relocated to Florida where it's set to launch in a few months, according to a Friday report. The capsule is undergoing last-minute testing before it leaves Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard.

Behnken and Hurley will be a part of a mission code named "Demo-2" by SpaceX and NASA, TechCrunch reported earlier. The mission is reportedly meant to further explore the possibility of a spacecraft that could regularly transport people to the International Space Station. SpaceX didn't immediately respond for comment.

Crew Dragon will fly Behnken and Hurley to and from the International Space Station after undergoing electromagnetic interference testing, according to a tweet from SpaceX on Tuesday. Crew Dragon employees departed for Florida on Wednesday from the Hawthorne Factory in California.