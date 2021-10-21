South Korea launches its first domestic space rocket

Korea Aerospace Research Institute (Kari)

South Korea's first domestically produced space rocket, dubbed Nuri, successfully blasted off on Thursday. While the rocket reached its desire altitude, the mission failed to launch a dummy satellite into orbit.

"Unfortunately, we did not fully reach our goal," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said after watching the launch from the Naro Space Center, according to Reuters. He reportedly praised workers and said a fully successful launch will soon be possible, adding that the "Korea Space Age is approaching."

More to come.