South Carolina capital website had a security flaw that exposed passwords

Education Images/UIG via Getty Images

One bad search could have exposed an entire database for South Carolina's capital website.

The Columbia, South Carolina site had a security flaw on its search tool, according to Arif Khan, an independent security researcher. The flaw allowed anyone to view passwords for the website's database and email protocol servers, which has a massive potential for abuse, Khan said.

"They can pull sensitive data out of the Columbia city government's database," the security researcher said in a direct message. With access to the email protocol servers, an attacker could also use that to spoof emails to make it look like the messages came from the city government.

The flaw came through a misconfiguration on its search function. If you searched for a term its database could not find, it would return an error page meant only for its administrators, but any visitor could see it. I was able to reproduce the security flaw through the website's search function multiple times, including by searching my own name and phrases like "Bazinga."

The vulnerability was fixed after CNET reached out to city officials about the issue. The Columbia city government did not respond to a request for comment, but a representative confirmed that they did receive the inquiry.

Khan said he contacted city officials in September, and never heard back from them. He reached out again in October, and another security researcher also publicly contacted the city government in November.

Hi @CityofColumbia,



A security issue has been detected in your website, can you contact me in private?



Regards, — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) November 22, 2018

Cybercriminals often target city governments because they serve an important function and have access to sensitive information. Last November, the Justice Department charged two Iranian hackers who caused more than $30 million in damages through ransomware attacks on cities like Atlanta, San Diego and Newark.

At the end of March, New York's capital announced it was also hit with a hack. It's not clear if any malicious actors found the vulnerability on the Columbia government's website, but the exposure had the potential to cause a lot of harm.

Alfred Ng / CNET

Khan said that while the credentials were exposed, he did not try to access to government's database, out of ethical concerns. The vulnerability exists because the search function was not properly configured, he explained.

Instead of privately displaying error pages to the page administrators only, the error details were public to all visitors, exposing the sensitive information.

"Usually this is a really bad security practice when it comes to deploying applications in production," Khan said.