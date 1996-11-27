Sound card Crystal clear

Crystal Computer said it is shipping its Plug and Play Crystalizer TidalWave32 wavetable sound card.

TidalWave32 has full duplex support for Windows 95 and 3.1, providing Internet telephony capability, the San Jose, California-based company said.

PC users equipped with appropriate software, such as Intel's Internet Phone, can talk long distance over the Internet, said Jim Melin, Crystal's founder and president. The TidalWave32 card comes bundled with the AT&T WorldNet Internet service provider software and the Voyetra Technologies Multimedia Essentials Pack sound software.

The TidalWave32 features a 32-voice polyphony synthesizer that is compatible with MIDI, Sound Blaster, and Roland Sound Canvas. The company says 745 sounds are stored in 2MB of masked ROM.

Crystal Computer says the card will have an estimated price of $180 and will be available at major retail stores nationwide.