Sony Wena Wrist straps attach killer smarts to your fancy-but-dumb watch

Katie Collins/CNET

If you have a Rolex or a Breitling or even a Patek Philippe, you'd probably be reluctant to swap out your expensive status symbol for a cheaper model, even if it is newer, smarter and offers you a whole host of features a traditional timepiece just can't provide.

But you might be willing to change the strap. At least that's the bet Sony is placing with its latest range of Wena wearables. The company on Wednesday announced two different versions of the Wena wristband. Both can either be used with your existing watch face, or with one of a range of faces designed by Sony.

Katie Collins/CNET

The Wena Wrist Pro is a metal strap, which is available in silver and black, with 18, 20 and 22mm attachments, and is the more traditional of the two options. The technology is concentrated inside the clasp of the strap, and allows you to make contactless payments, log simple activity and also see basic notifications on the small, subtle screen.

For those with an active lifestyle who prefer a sportier wearable, there's the Wena Wrist Active. This silicone strap, when detached from a watch face, can also double as a standalone wrist-worn activity tracker. To compete with more established fitness trackers on the market, the Active incorporates a GPS tracker and heart-rate monitor -- neither of which are included in the Wena Wrist Pro. It offers integration with Apple Health and Google Fit, as well as a quick-release system to make it more comfortable to wear while exercising or sleeping.

Katie Collins/CNET

The Sony Wena Wrist wearables are available only in the UK for now, and can be preordered from today for £349 (which converts to around $450 or AU$630) for the Active version and £399 for the Wena Wrist Pro. US and Australian availability is yet to be announced.

If you don't already have a watch you'd like to attach the Wena Wrist to, you can opt for a face from Sony's collection, which include solar, mechanical and quartz faces, and which range in price from £100-£450.

