Sony to shut down PlayStation Vue streaming service in January

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Sony is leaving the live TV streaming market. The company announced on Tuesday that it will be shuttering its PlayStation Vue service on January 30, 2020.

In a blog post, John Kodera, deputy president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, blamed the increasing competitive live TV market.

"Today we are announcing that we will shut down the PlayStation Vue service on January 30, 2020," Kodera wrote. "Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected. Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business."

Sony, of course, is planning to launch the PlayStation 5 next year.

Praised for its slick interface, Vue was one of the first true cable TV alternatives over the internet. In the years since, however, the field has gotten increasingly more complicated with new streaming competition from the likes of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T (in the form of AT&T TV Now, AT&T Watch TV and AT&T TV) and Sling TV.

November will also see the release of new streaming services like Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus that will further compete for consumers' time and wallets.

"We are very proud of what PlayStation Vue was able to accomplish. We had ambitious goals for how our service could change how people watch TV, showcasing PlayStation's ability to innovate in a brand-new category within the Pay TV industry," writes Kodera. "We want to thank all of our customers, some of whom have been with us since PlayStation Vue's launch in 2015."