Sony says PS5 game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a stand-alone game

Sony confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a standalone game, following confusion from fans after the title was announced Thursday at the company's PlayStation 5 game announcement event.
"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in Marvel's Spider-Man universe," Sony said in a statement. "We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date."
The game will launch alongside Sony's PS5 when it lands on store shelves this fall. The new device, a followup to 2013's PlayStation 4, promises more visuals and faster gameplay.
Sony's so far announced more than two dozen titles for the device, including Spider-Man, which is a followup to its 2018's action adventure Marvel's Spider-Man from 2018. The company also announced a sequel to its popular futuristic role playing game Horizon: Zero Dawn from 2017. Both games were critically acclaimed.
