Just yesterday I shared a deal on a refurbished Vitamix blender, which offered good-as-new hardware backed by a same-as-new warranty. In other words: No downsides, just premium gear at a significant discount.

Same scenario today, but for premium audio: Check out the going on now. Among the highlights are a (originally $199) and (regularly $699).

Like Apple and Vitamix, Sonos is a premium brand, with prices to match. Of course there are cheaper alternatives, but some folks just want that name, you know? Discounts are pretty rare, so when they come around, it's worth a look.

Sonos Certified Refurbished gear is, for all intents and purposes, good as new. It's cleaned, tested and inspected. It's packed in a new box with new accessories. It's backed by a one-year warranty. You even get a 45-day money-back guarantee and free returns.

If you're not already acquainted with the product lineup, you'll want to do your homework. The Sonos One (not to be confused with the older Play:1) is a smart speaker that supports either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant -- but this is the 1st-generation model, not the slightly improved 2nd-gen One. Read CNET's Sonos One review to learn more.

Meanwhile, the Playbar is much more attractive at $499 than at $699, but the newer Sonos Beam is just $399 new -- meaning that might be the better bet if you're in the marker for a smart soundbar. (These are our picks for the best soundbars for 2020, in case you're curious.)

Bottom line: If you want Sonos, buy refurbished Sonos -- and act fast, because inventory tends to go quickly.

Get an Ember Travel Mug for $90 (save $60)

Speaking of pricey products, I have mad love for my Ember mug, which keeps my coffee at a consistent temperature all the way to the last sip. There's also a travel version, but it's a jaw-dropping $150. (Actually, the 2nd-gen model is even worse: $180.)

Today, however, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . You also get a free Ember Halo Lid, which makes for a more mug-like drinking experience. It's a $29.99 value (also flat-out bananas when you see that it's just a plastic ring).

Unlike the regular mug, the travel version has a dial that lets you control the temperature directly -- no app required. That's pretty cool. Ember says it can keep a beverage hot for up to two hours, though it varies depending on what temperature you set. At, say, 140 degrees, you might get only an hour.

Why not just a ? Yep, no question, that'll get the basic job done. But it won't keep your beverage at a consistent temperature, and it doesn't have a super-cool LED readout built in. (Less important, granted.) Like I said, I absolutely love my Ember, impractical and woefully overpriced though it may be. Don't @ me.

