Sonos launches Google Assistant on Sonos One and Beam speakers today

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Assistant will finally come to the Sonos One smart speaker and Sonos Beam sound bar, which already support Amazon Alexa, making the company the first to support multiple assistants on one device.

Sonos demonstrated the voice assistant on its One speaker at CES 2019 , and is in the process of rolling out firmware enabling Google's voice system on its smart speakers in the United States today.

Sonos announced multiple voice assistant support in 2017, but Sonos owners can now choose between either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. However they won't be able to switch between them on the fly, and will have to choose one during setup.

Sonos users in Europe, Canada, and Australia will be able to download the update in July.

Both speakers have long supported Amazon's Alexa and can be controlled from Siri on iOS devices via AirPlay 2.

The speakers will support several Google actions from the start including Continued Conversation (where the mic waits for more instructions without saying the wake word) and Broadcast mode (or personal address mode). The company says that calling, voice match, purchases, interpreter mode and setting routines in the Google Home app will not be available at launch.

Read more: Google is replacing Works with Nest with Works with Google Assistant and it could make your smart home worse.

Marshall is another company that has announced support for multiple assistants on its Acton II and Stanmore II speakers coming in 2019, while LG OLED TVs will support both assistants in 2019.

Now playing: Watch this: Sonos Beam offers big sound at a more affordable price

Mentioned Above Sonos One (Black) $169 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.