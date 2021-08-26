Someone made a '90s cartoon version of the Spider-Man trailer

Screenshot by David Priest/CNET

A YouTube channel called 100bombs has re-created the Spider-Man 3: No Way Home trailer that dropped Tuesday, using footage from the classic Spider-Man cartoon from the 1990s.

The Spider-Man trailer includes Tom Holland as Spidey and Benedict Cumberbatch returning to his role as Dr. Strange. But this entry is more notable for reintroducing villains from Spider-Man films past, including Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Willem Defoe's Green Goblin. Others reportedly returning include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with other supporting cast members from the two preceding Spider-Man film series.

Watch the re-created trailer below.