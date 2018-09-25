Solo: A Star Wars Story now on Blu-ray, Digital HD: Every way to watch

Jonathan Olley - © 2018 - Lucasfilm Ltd.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now available on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, making the Han Solo origin movie available to watch anywhere you want.

In addition to Tuesday's Solo physical release, the movie has been out on Digital HD since Sept. 14, so it's available on digital stores such as iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Microsoft Movies & TV and Fandango Now.

You can link any of the aforementioned digital stores to the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, giving you the ability to watch your purchased copy on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores. The digital copy also comes with the physical release of the film.

Bonus features for the home release include deleted scenes, documentaries on the making of the movie and a roundtable with the cast and director Ron Howard. There isn't a commentary, but in lieu of that Solo co-writer Jon Kasdan created a tweet thread providing tons of background about the making of Solo, including notes on how Westworld star Thandie Newton was likely "too good" for the role of Val and that a Solo sequel appears to be unlikely at this time following its box office performance.

It's worth noting that Solo had a rough go during its theatrical run -- by Star Wars standards anyway.

While it set a US box office record on its first night by bringing in $14.1 million on its Thursday preview, the Howard-directed film's eventual $392 million worldwide total puts it far below the $1 billion that 2016's Rogue One made.

It's too bad. Solo has a lot going for it, including a fantastic cameo scene, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hilarious L3-37, a setup for a fascinating future for Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, a smooth-as-ever take on Lando Calrissian from Donald Glover along with the overconfident-as-ever Han Solo (Alden Elhrenreich). And some of the story's larger connections to the Star Wars universe even make it into Solo's novelization.