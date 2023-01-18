Forget eBay. If you're in the market for office furniture, kitchen wares or a slice of social media memorabilia, this sale's for you. Twitter quietly launched an online auction on Tuesday to unload items from its San Francisco headquarters, but the event ends today. Hosted by Heritage Global Partners, the sale includes "surplus corporate assets" like whiteboards, tables, chairs, espresso machines, pizza ovens, bike charging stations and this neon Twitter bird light that has current bids over $35,000. The auction began on Tuesday at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) and ends today at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

More than 600 lots are available up for auction, with highlights including Twitter keepsakes like a statue of the brand's famous bird logo. Shades of blue -- the company's signature color -- are featured in some of the furniture pieces. Bids range from $150 to the aforementioned $35,000, and they keep climbing.

Following Elon Musk's purchase of the company in October, the company has experienced a wave of layoffs, resignations and downsizing. Back in November, the CEO put an end to remote work and stated free lunches for workers at the San Francisco office were over. That could account for the large amount of commercial kitchen equipment on the auction block, including kegerators, refrigerators, ranges, grills and slicers.

Interested buyers should note that all sale items are as-is and if you win a bid, you are responsible for your own pick-up and shipping arrangements.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.