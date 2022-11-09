Twitter Briefly Adds Gray Check Marks for Official Accounts, Until Elon Musk 'Killed It'

Twitter briefly rolled out gray check marks for official accounts on Wednesday, distinct from its paid blue check mark. However, they quickly vanished from accounts after new company owner Elon Musk apparently stepped in.

"I just killed it," he tweeted after tech influencer Marques Brownlee highlighted the rollback. "Blue check will be the great leveler."

The new verification check mark was visible on the CNET account early Wednesday, but subsequently vanished.

Separately, Musk tweeted a warning that "Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," hinting at more rapid shifts.

"We will keep what works & change what doesn't," he noted.

It comes after Twitter's Esther Crawford, who works on Twitter Blue, highlighted the gray check marks on Tuesday -- they were intended for to government accounts, companies, major media outlets, publishers, "business partners" and "some public figures," and you wouldn't have been able to pay for them. She followed up in the wake of Musk ending the feature on Wednesday.

"There are no sacred cows in product at Twitter anymore. Elon is willing to try lots of things -- many will fail, some will succeed," wrote. "The goal is to find the right mix of successful changes to ensure the long-term health and growth of the business.

Musk last week announced that he wants to charge $8 a month for a subscription plan that includes a blue verified check mark on accounts. It would also feature priority in replies, mentions and search results; the ability to post long video and audio clips; and seeing half as many ads.

Twitter Blue, which was previously priced at $5 a month, didn't include the blue check mark, which was only given to verified accounts.

"The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification -- it's an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features," Crawford added. "We'll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types."