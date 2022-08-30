Truth Social App to Remain in Android Limbo Over Content Moderation Concerns, Report Says

Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media network, is facing difficulty getting approval from Google to distribute its Android app on the Play Store, because of what Google says is insufficient content moderation, according to a Tuesday report from Axios.

Google reportedly contacted Truth Social on Aug. 19, telling the Trump Media & Technology Group, or TMTG, that the app violated several standard policies and reiterating the need for effective moderation of user-generated content. TMTG replied to Google, saying it's working on addressing the company's stated issues, Axios reported.

An unnamed source told the publication that Google is also concerned about content relating to "physical threats and incitement of violence."

Neither Google nor TMTG immediately responded to requests for comment.

TMTG says it's facing a double standard when compared with other apps on the Play Store. "Some of our competitors' apps are allowed in the Google Play Store despite rampantly violating Google's prohibition on sexual content and other policies, whereas Truth Social has zero tolerance for sexually explicit content," TMTG said in a press release Tuesday.

TMTG also says it's been working with Google in good faith to ensure that Truth Social complies with Google's policies, and it called its content moderation "the most robust in the industry."

Former congressman and current CEO of TMTG, Devin Nunes, told Real America's Voice last week that the Android app is fully built and approval is up to Google.

Trump was kicked off social media following the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol. Right-wing social media app Parler was banned from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store over allegations that people were using Parler as an online meeting ground prior to the riot. "We do not condone or accept violence on our platform and we never will," Parler said at the time.

Trump launched Truth Social last October to "fight back against Big Tech."

Truth Social is reportedly strapped for cash and owes its online host, RightForge, $1.6 million. The social network is also reportedly having difficulty finding new users. Considering that Android accounts for 44% of the mobile operating system marketshare in the US, Truth Social's user expansion has likely been hurt by the app's absence from the platform. Truth Social has been available on the Apple App Store since February. The app did see an uptick in downloads on iOS following the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month.