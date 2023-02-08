Some Twitter Users Can Post 4,000-Character Tweets Now

Twitter, known for short messages dubbed tweets, is embracing longer -- much, much longer -- remarks.

On Wednesday, the company said that people in the US who pay for its monthly subscription service called Twitter Blue will be able to post tweets up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter currently has a limit of 280 characters. From Twitter's 2006 founding until 2017, the cap was 140 characters.

"While we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that," the official @TwitterBlue account said as part of a lengthy tweet.

The @Twitter account summed it up nicely, repeating "more words" more than 70 times.

more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more… https://t.co/0mcFJ1wwZK — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2023

The change is another way the social media company is trying to entice people to subscribe to Twitter Blue after some advertisers paused spending on the platform following billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of the company in late October. Twitter charges $11 per month for its subscription service on Apple devices and $8 per month on the web. The Information reported this week that Twitter has roughly 180,000 subscribers in the US, a sign that the company faces an uphill battle as it tries to make more money from subscription fees.

Twitter users will still see tweets capped at 280-characters on their timelines but can tap "Show More" to read the longer tweet. Users will also be able to reply, quote tweet and retweet a 4,000-character tweet.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and former CEO, said in 2017 that Twitter's initial tweet limit of 140 characters was "arbitrary" and based on the limit for short messaging service texts. Twitter users have long found ways to work around the character limits such as posting screenshots and threading messages.

Twitter Blue other features include the ability to edit tweets and get a verified blue checkmark. The company paused the rollout of an updated subscription service in November after fake accounts that subscribed to Twitter Blue impersonated major brands.