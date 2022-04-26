Musk, Twitter Must Comply With EU Rules, Official Says

Sarah Tew/CNET

While some people wonder what changes will come to Twitter after Elon Musk struck a deal to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion Monday, the European Commission is warning Musk "must comply" with its rules, specifically the Digital Services Act.

"Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules – regardless of their shareholding. Mr. Musk knows this well," wrote European Commissioner Thierry Breton in a tweet on Tuesday. "He is familiar with European rules on automotive, and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act."

One of the goals of the Digital Services Act is to force platforms like Twitter to crack down on the spread of disinformation.

Musk has called himself a free speech absolutist and last month refused to block Russian news sources on SpaceX's Starlink service amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

CNET has reached out to the EU and Twitter for comment.