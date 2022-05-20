Meta Doesn't Want Employees to Discuss Abortion at Work, Report Says

Meta employees have been told not to discuss abortion on Workplace, the company's internal version of Facebook, The Verge reported Friday. An executive apparently said doing so could lead to the company being seen a "hostile work environment" following the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion indicating that the court will overturn Roe v. Wade next month.

The executive reportedly cited the rebranded parent company's internal Respectful Communication Policy, which was put in place in 2019.

Employees are allowed to discuss the issue in small groups but have apparently had Workplace posts about it removed, according to the report. Employees have said abortion is being treated differently than issues like Black Lives Matter, immigration and transgender rights, which they are allowed to discuss on Workplace.

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.