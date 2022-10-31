Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Instagram Outage Seemingly Locks People Out of Their Accounts
The Meta-owned social media site acknowledges the problem.
See full bio
Sean knows far too much about Marvel, DC and Star Wars, and pours this knowledge into recaps and explainers on CNET. He also works on breaking news, with a passion for tech, video game and culture.
Instagram is suffering technical problems.
Sarah Tew/CNET
Instagram suffered an outage on Monday, with the Meta-owned acknowledging that people were struggling to access their accounts. The website Downdetector also highlighted the spike in reports.
"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," it tweeted. "We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."
It comes as some people report receiving notifications saying they've been suspended from platform.
Get the CNET Now newsletter
Spice up your small talk with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Delivered on weekdays.