Social Media

Instagram Outage Seemingly Locks People Out of Their Accounts

The Meta-owned social media site acknowledges the problem.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Instagram
Instagram is suffering technical problems.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Instagram suffered an outage on Monday, with the Meta-owned acknowledging that people were struggling to access their accounts. The website Downdetector also highlighted the spike in reports.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," it tweeted. "We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."

It comes as some people report receiving notifications saying they've been suspended from platform.