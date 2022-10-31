Instagram Outage Locked People Out of Their Accounts, Changed Follower Numbers

Instagram suffered an outage on Monday, with the Meta-owned social media site acknowledging that people were struggling to access their accounts while others saw reduced follower counts. The website Downdetector also highlighted the spike in reports.

Instagram said the issues were caused by a bug that was resolved as of 3 p.m. PT.

We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! 😵‍💫https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

The problem also came as some people reported receiving notifications saying they'd been suspended from the platform.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," Instagram had tweeted this morning around 7 a.m. PT. "We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."