News Social Media

Instagram Outage Locked People Out of Their Accounts, Changed Follower Numbers

The Meta-owned social media site says it has now fixed the problem.

Sean Keane headshot
Corinne Reichert headshot
Sean Keane
Corinne Reichert
Instagram
Instagram was suffering technical problems.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Instagram suffered an outage on Monday, with the Meta-owned social media site acknowledging that people were struggling to access their accounts while others saw reduced follower counts. The website Downdetector also highlighted the spike in reports.

Instagram said the issues were caused by a bug that was resolved as of 3 p.m. PT.

The problem also came as some people reported receiving notifications saying they'd been suspended from the platform.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," Instagram had tweeted this morning around 7 a.m. PT. "We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."